People served by Aqua Texas and the city of Kerrville are still being asked to boil water as of Thursday, and some are without water service.
“When is the water getting restored to Benson Dr.??” one person posted on Facebook on the city’s page Thursday morning. “2 days without water and can not get down iced over driveway!”
The city’s account posted a response, saying city crews are working around the clock to restore water as quickly as possible.
“Any update on Riverhill?” posted another person Thursday afternoon. “We’re on day 3 without water.”
The city Facebook account responded that “the city is working on the Riverhill water situation.”
“The higher elevations will be slower to see water service restored due to ongoing extreme usage in other areas,” states the city’s reply post. “We are asking citizens with water service to please practice conservation so that all water service can be restored more quickly.”
Residents living in outlying areas or at higher elevations in Kerrville “are still without water service or have extremely low pressure,” states a Thursday press release from the city. “The City of Kerrville is asking all citizens with water service to practice extreme water conservation in an effort to restore the city’s pumping capabilities, which will help your neighbors in the restoration of at least minimal water service for drinking water purposes.”
Those asking about the boil water notice on Facebook were told by the city that it’s still in effect, and city spokesman Stuart Cunyus also confirmed this Thursday afternoon with The Kerrville Daily Times via email.
Boil water notices were in effect, and water was not being supplied for Kerr County Aqua Texas customers in Aqua Vista, Bear Paw, Center Point North, Cherry Ridge, Cypress Springs, Four Seasons, Saddlewood, Real Oaks, Pecan Valley, Park Place and Northwest Hills Kerrville, according to the utility’s most recent advisory on Feb. 17.
Ingram and Loma Vista had “partial” water service and were under boil water notices, according to the advisory.
