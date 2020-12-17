This Saturday, Kerrville residents will be among many people nationwide honoring deceased members of the American military services.
The public is invited to a wreath-laying ceremony at the Kerrville National Cemetery near the VA hospital Saturday morning. Throughout the year, donations were made by local people and companies to help purchase hundreds of wreaths for the annual ceremony, and residents will be able to help lay them on the graves of veterans.
“We have had a very good response from Kerrville citizens,” said William J. Wood, public affairs officer for the Kerrville Civil Air Patrol squadron, in an email.
The squadron will provide an honor guard for the ceremony, which starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery, 3600 Memorial Boulevard. Near the beginning of the event, local veterans assisted by CAP cadets will place seven ceremonial wreaths to honor each of the military services and the Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and Prisoners of War or Mission in Action. Following brief remarks and the playing of Echo Taps, veterans and members of the public will be invited to help place wreaths on the graves of 472 veterans buried at the cemetery.
According to organizers of the event, the ceremony will be conducted in compliance with all state and local rules regarding COVID-19 Safety. The event’s website states that masks and social distancing will be required.
The Kerrville Civil Air Patrol Squadron has participated in every National Wreaths Across America Day event since 2006.
