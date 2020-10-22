A strong cold front is expected to move across the Hill Country Friday morning or early Friday afternoon.
This frontal boundary will switch winds to the north and bring a big drop in temperatures during the day.
My earlier forecast highs may be too warm as this frontal boundary seems to be stronger and colder than expected.
Look for overcast conditions to redevelop overnight with a few light rain showers or areas of drizzle possible.
Lows remain in the middle to upper 60's with south-southeast winds in the forecast.
FRIDAY COOLDOWN
Friday may be a two season day.
We start off warm and humid, but it will likely turn colder with dropping temperatures anytime after 11 a.m.
I'm expecting a lot of clouds throughout the day and a few showers may be squeezed out as well.
If you have a dartboard, it might be easier to predict temperatures.
Highs initially warm into the 70's and we could even see a few 80's, but I do expect temperatures to fall into the 60's and 50's during the day once the front arrives.
Highs Saturday will also remain in the 60's although sunshine returns over the weekend.
I'm now expecting widespread temperatures in the 40's Friday night for overnight lows.
You will definitely need a jacket or coat for Friday night football games across the region.
MONDAY POLAR BLAST
Models have warmed things up a few degrees next week, but it will still be cold outside for most of us.
A strong front blasts through the area Monday and will keep highs in the 50's Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly on Thursday.
Lows should easily drop into the 30's and 40's next week and this will be the coldest air of the season thus far.
There is a good chance we will see rain next week too, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Models are advertising rainfall totals from 0.15" to 0.35" potentially Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
