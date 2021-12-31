An arctic cold front will blast across the Hill Country late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. This frontal boundary brings an abrupt temperature change across the area. Temperatures drop from the 70s and 80s ahead of the cold front Saturday into the 20s by daybreak Sunday. Wind chill values Sunday morning should be in the teens.
ONE MORE MILD DAY
We can expect temperatures to climb into the 70s and 80s ahead of a strong arctic cold front Saturday afternoon. Timing the frontal boundary remains challenging. This air should be the coldest air of the season so far.
The first part of the day Saturday should be mostly cloudy and humid. Areas of fog and drizzle are possible before noon. Skies become partly sunny and temperatures climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s ahead of the cold front. A dryline should lower the humidity around lunch time. The true cold front is scheduled to arrive between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.
West winds increase to 10-20 miles per hour, creating fire dangers Saturday afternoon ahead of the cold front.
Winds become north at 15-25 mph Saturday evening and will continue for the rest of the night.
MUCH COLDER SATURDAY NIGHT
It becomes windy and much colder Saturday evening. Temperatures fall into the 40s by midnight and into the 20s by daybreak Sunday. Polar air spreads across the entire Hill Country before midnight.
North winds continue at 20-30 mph most of the night. This promotes wind chill values in the teens by daybreak Sunday. Single-digit wind chill values are possible, especially for areas just north of Kerrville. There is no precipitation in the forecast according to most models.
WINDY AND COLD SUNDAY
Sunday will be sunny, but it won’t help much with the temperatures. It remains 35-45 degrees colder than Saturday. Most areas top out in the middle to upper 40s. North winds continue at 20-30 mph. This should create wind chills in the teens and 20s for most of the day. A reduction in wind speeds is expected close to sunset on Sunday.
HARD FREEZE SUNDAY NIGHT
Sunday night is set to become the coldest night of the winter so far. Low temperatures should easily fall to between 15 and 20 degrees. Make sure pipes are wrapped and protected, which can burst if not properly protected. Winds become calm close to sunrise Monday.
STILL CHILLY ON MONDAY
Monday remains cold with temperatures eventually warming to between 50 and 54 degrees during the mid to late afternoon hours.
NEXT STRONG COLD FRONT WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Another surge of cold air is expected Wednesday night through Thursday morning. No precipitation is expected, and drought conditions will continue across Kerr County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.