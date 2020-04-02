The continuing economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic was felt deeply Thursday in Kerrville with store closures and job losses.
On Thursday alone, hundreds of people were sent or prepared to be sent home across the city, including at a major hotel and at James Avery Artisan Jewelry. The loss of jobs mirrored what was going on in the national economy.
Late Thursday, James Avery announced that it would furlough most of their employees, including those at the company’s manufacturing plant here. The company is among the largest private employers in the Hill Country.
“As we navigate this ever-evolving situation, James Avery Artisan Jewelry is experiencing many challenges and tough decisions regarding the future of our business,” said James Avery CEO John McCullough. “In spite of this, we strive to make business decisions affecting our associates, customers and communities carefully and diligently. The furloughs have been the hardest decision our team has made because it affects so many people we care about very much.”
In a news release James Avery said: “The furlough is effective April 4. All furloughed associates will receive health and basic life benefits through the duration of the furlough at no cost to the associate.”
The Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center joined its sister property — Inn of the Hills — in announcing it will close until at least June 1 starting on Friday.
Inn of the Hills closed two weeks ago, shifting its bookings over to the Y.O. Hotel, but the hotel industry has been ravaged with a loss of bookings in the wake of the pandemic, which has wiped out most travel.
This comes on the heels of other longtime local businesses Entertain Mart and Hometown Crafts closing because they’re non-essential businesses. Hometown Crafts, however, may be able to re-open as a curbside business, because it has essential supplies to make face masks.
In fact, Sandra Welch, Hometown’s vice president, said the store has elastic, patterns and material to make masks. She said the store, a long time tenant in the River Oaks Shopping Center on Junction Highway, has a waiting list of 150 people for elastic — just to make masks. Welch said the Kerrville State Hospital has also requested elastic to make masks.
However, Welch is first to admit that the future is still uncertain for the business.
“We felt like we were essential,” said Welch, adding that part of the reason to temporarily close the store was due to the safety of employees and customers.
Entertain Mart closed on Wednesday and has not announced when it will re-open. Retailers across the country have shed thousands of jobs.
The Y.O. and Inn of the Hills are Kerrville’s two largest hotels, along with offering significant space for conferences and events.
Hotel Management, a website devoted to covering the hospitality industry, reported last week that hotels are expected to see a 50% drop in revenue from every room available.
More than 6.6 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week as more businesses were forced to lay off and furlough workers because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series,” the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
The 6.6 million claims for the week that ended March 28 is a 99.4% increase over the prior week, when 3.28 million unemployment claims were filed.
