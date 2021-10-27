In the wake of Saturday’s crash that killed two boys and injured several people at a drag racing event at the airport, a community candlelight memorial is scheduled for this evening at Flat Rock Park.

The event, open to the public, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the park, 3840 Riverside Drive.

“Let us come together in time of sorrow, to give each other strength, comfort and prayer,” reads an event flyer. 

