The Comfort Bobcats end their 2020-2021 basketball season as Bi-District champions, but could not get past Jourdanton Wednesday night.
Despite 19 points from Oscar Falcon, the Bobcats lost 62-55 at Northside Gym in San Antonio.
Jourdanton jumped to a 13-6 lead after the first period.
Comfort stormed back to take a 25-23 lead at the half before Jourdanton put together a nice run to go on top 41-34 at the end of the third quarter.
An electrifying finish came in the fourth period with both teams combining for 40 points in the quarter.
The Jourdanton Indians pulled away late to knock out the Bobcats 62-55.
Comfort's basketball season comes to an end with an overall record of 17-11.
