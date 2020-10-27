Helen Herd’s answer to Aaron Yates exposes the differences between the two camps in the city council election: Aaron’s calm, factual explanation of the context versus Helen’s fear-mongering attempt to focus attention on divisive national politics. But the scariest thing about Helen’s position is the suggestion that ONLY a certain stripe of Republican should have any part in local government. This is not only self-defeating but un-American.
Rather than a source of fear, it should be a source of pride that the incumbents attract support from all over the political spectrum. As a life-long Democrat, I’m proud to support good Republicans for council! Remember? That’s how America is supposed to work: compromise, negotiation, inclusion of all, respect for all opinions, FREEDOM!
Make no mistake: this identification with Donald Trump’s administration by the challengers is a simple attempt to get votes by associating themselves with a national party that has become a habit in Texas for decades. Barker, Hughes, and Garcia have no genuine issues and don’t want to say exactly what they would change that would be better for Kerrville.
Clearly the success of the current council is hard to discredit: long standing problems of drainage, streets, water supply and water quality, workforce housing, as well as pro-active economic development — all addressed and improved with fiscal discipline in an atmosphere of civil and transparent discussion and compromise. VERY different from the personality conflicts and obstructionism of the defeated White/Baroody clique supporting the challengers. Keep Blackburn, Eychner, and Sigerman!
Mary Ellen Summerlin, Kerrville
