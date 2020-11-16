Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 HOGP

Kerr County had one of its biggest weekend totals of people testing positive for COVID-19 with 23 coming down with the virus between Friday and Monday. It’s the biggest surge since the first week in July.

On Sunday, the Department of State Health Services reported that the 18th person from Kerr County has died as a result of the virus. That person died Nov. 7, but no other details were available. Kerrville nursing homes have also seen six deaths, bringing Kerr County’s death toll to 24. 

The large swell of positive tests from the weekend helped drive Kerr County’s total number of infections since April to more than 1,000 people. This number is determined from Peterson and Kerr County reports. It remains unclear how many people have tested positive for the virus in locations outside of Peterson Health — namely urgent care clinics, out-of-county hospitals and private doctor’s offices. 

The only silver lining in Monday’s news from Peterson Health is that the number of people hospitalized fell below 10 for the first time this month. There were still eight people hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center with COVID-19. 

Of course, all of this comes after Texas reported one of its biggest number of COVID-19 positive cases on a Monday with 6,858 new cases. 

Historically, numbers between Monday and Tuesday have nearly doubled — last week they tripled. If that trend holds up, Texas could see a record number of cases on Tuesday. 

Peterson Health Covid-19 Testing Results

Date Positive cases Tests conducted Total tests Hospitalized Positivity Rate
Nov. 16 23 172 9548 8 13.3%
Nov. 13 13 91 9376 12 14.2%
Nov. 12 10 105 9285 12 9.5%
Nov. 11 6 74 9180 12 8.1%
Nov. 10 12 227 9106 12 5.2%
Nov. 9 18 117 8879 14 15.3%
Nov. 6 5 94 8762 10 5.3%
Nov. 5 5 119 8666 11 4.2%
Nov. 4 3 94 8547 10 3.1%
Nov. 3 9 109 8453 12 8.2%
Nov. 2 13 192 8344 10 6.7%
Oct. 30 7 102 8152 9 6.8%
Oct. 29 7 43 8050 7 16.2%
Oct. 28 6 52 8007 4 11.5%
Oct. 27 4 85 7955 5 4.7%
Oct. 26 12 145 7870 8 8.2%
Oct. 23 4 38 7725 10 10.5%
Oct. 22 4 100 7687 7 4%
Oct. 21 11 92 7587 8 11.9%
Oct. 20 12 114 7495 8 10.5%
Oct. 19 10 103 7381 3 9.7%
Oct. 16 7 71 7278 2 9.8%
Oct. 15 3 51 7207 1 5.8%
Oct. 14 15 60 7156 3 25%
Oct. 13 9 104 7096 3 8.6%
Oct. 9 1 44 6908 3 2.2%
Oct. 8 10 70 6864 4 14.2%
Oct. 7 5 79 6794 3 6.3%
Oct. 6 12 111 6715 2 10.8%
Oct. 5 6 154 6604 2 3.8
Oct. 2 4 32 6450 3 12.5
Oct. 1 5 54 6418 3 9.2
Sept. 30 4 67 6364 4 5.9
Sept. 29 4 53 6297 5 7.5
Sept. 28 12 93 6244 3 12.9
Sept. 25 7 62 6151 4 11.2
Sept. 24 5 67 6089 4 7.4
Sept. 23 5 72 6022 2 6.9
Sept. 22 2 145 5950 2
Sept. 21 7 UNK UNK UNK
Sept. 18 2 12 5805 1
Sept. 17 2 127 5793 1
Sept. 16 0 29 5666 1
Sept. 15 7 70 5637 0
Sept. 14 2 116 5567 2
Sept. 11 0 62 5451 0
Sept. 10 0 68 5389 1
Sept. 9 3 74 5321 2
Sept. 8 2 108 5247 1
Sept. 4 1 51 5139 1
Sept. 3 2 71 5088 1
Sept. 2 1 78 5017 0
Sept. 1 5 93 4939 1
Aug 31 2 70 4846 0
Aug 28 0 50 4776 2
Aug 27 0 28 4726 3
Aug 26 1 51 4698 5
Aug 25 4 41 4647 5
Aug 24 3 82 4606 3
Aug 21 3 28 4524 2
Aug 20 3 66 4496 2
Aug 19 2 44 4430 0
Aug 18 1 41 4386 0
Aug 17 2 48 4345 2
Aug 14 3 38 4297 1
Aug 13 2 45 4259 2
Aug 12 4 63 4214 3
Aug 11 5 62 4151 6
Aug 10 3 90 4089 3
Aug 7 4 42 3999 3
Aug 6 1 38 3957 5
Aug 5 1 41 3919 5
Aug 4 3 49 3878 5
Aug 3 3 62 3829 6
July 31 7 17 3767 7
July 29 5 39 3660 8
July 28 8 49 3621 8
July 27 10 85 3572 7
July 24 1 58 3487 6
July 23 10 67 3429 6
July 22 2 155 3362 6
July 21 9 2 3207 7
July 20 17 95 3205 4
July 17 3 23 3110 6
July 16 10 158 3087 6
July 15 3 95 2929 7
July 14 UNK
July 13 13 145 2834 6
July 10 12 71 2689 7
July 9 12 75 2618 6
July 8 10 65 2543 6
July 7 1 73 2478 2
July 6 33 185 2405 2
July 2 6 72 2220 2
July 1 11 72 2148 3
June 30 0 83 2076 1
June 29 27 134 1993 2
June 26 2 81 1859 0
June 25 2 80 1778 0
June 24 10 1698 0
Before June 24 53 1583

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.