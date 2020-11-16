Kerr County had one of its biggest weekend totals of people testing positive for COVID-19 with 23 coming down with the virus between Friday and Monday. It’s the biggest surge since the first week in July.
On Sunday, the Department of State Health Services reported that the 18th person from Kerr County has died as a result of the virus. That person died Nov. 7, but no other details were available. Kerrville nursing homes have also seen six deaths, bringing Kerr County’s death toll to 24.
The large swell of positive tests from the weekend helped drive Kerr County’s total number of infections since April to more than 1,000 people. This number is determined from Peterson and Kerr County reports. It remains unclear how many people have tested positive for the virus in locations outside of Peterson Health — namely urgent care clinics, out-of-county hospitals and private doctor’s offices.
The only silver lining in Monday’s news from Peterson Health is that the number of people hospitalized fell below 10 for the first time this month. There were still eight people hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center with COVID-19.
Of course, all of this comes after Texas reported one of its biggest number of COVID-19 positive cases on a Monday with 6,858 new cases.
Historically, numbers between Monday and Tuesday have nearly doubled — last week they tripled. If that trend holds up, Texas could see a record number of cases on Tuesday.
