The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

The Nation's Weather
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A wintry mixture of snow, ice and rain will begin to clear out of the Plains and begin to spread across the Midwest tomorrow. Wet weather will extend southward through the mid-Mississippi River Valley and into the South as well. A new storm system will begin taking shape in Texas, resulting in a full gamut of weather across the state with rain and thunderstorms expected east, and a wintry mixture expected farther west.
As this pair of storm systems targets the center of the country, much of the East Coast will remain dry. Across the West, quiet conditions will come to an end in the Northwest as a new storm system tracks into the coast. Meanwhile, much of the Southwest can expect dry, but cool weather throughout the day.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 88 at Zapata, TX
National Low Tuesday -29 at Cotton, MN
