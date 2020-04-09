According to the latest information from the state health department, two Kerr County residents are among at least 9,353 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus that's swept the world.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 167 reported coronavirus infections. At least 177 people had died from the disease in Texas and 96,258 had been tested. About 770 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
The number of people who had recovered from the disease nationwide totaled 23,906, according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths in the U.S. from the disease totaled 14,817. The number of confirmed infections in the U.S. totaled 432,132.
At the time of this writing, worldwide coronavirus infections totaled 1,484,811, deaths numbered 88,538, and 329,876 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 2,146
Dallas County - 1,261
Travis County - 554
Tarrant County - 517
Bexar County - 503
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 9
Gillespie - 1
Medina County - 7
Uvalde County - 5
Blanco County - 4
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 1
Hays County - 61
Comal County - 27
In East Texas, thousands of Easter lilies with no place to go
Church doors across the state are closed this week as the godly prepare to celebrate what many consider the most important day of the Christian calendar at home via livestream. Texas churches are permitted to remain open if congregants take precautions to avoid spreading the deadly new coronavirus, but few are taking the risk.
By Easter this Sunday, lilies would be gracing sanctuaries and altars across Texas, and perched on porches overseeing spirited egg hunts. But Don Darby has stopped tending many of them at his New Summerfield greenhouses.
A couple of weeks ago, when the lilies reached the right height, he would usually have consigned them to the cooler so they’d emerge, perfect and graceful, at just the right time. But that’s when he started hearing that churches would close as the state shelters in place. Darby sells his lilies wholesale, and he figures as much as 90% of this year’s crop would have been headed to churches. The cancellations grew in number.
“I knew that I wasn’t gonna sell them all,” he said. “There wasn’t a point in wasting resources to try to save a crop that wasn’t gonna be sold.”
He left thousands out of the cooler, letting the heat wilt them. Many he’s not even watering.
Factoring in labor, greenhouse time, chemicals, he figures he’d have to sell at least half the crop to break even. This year, he may sell more than a third, some at a discount.
The first Texas prisoner has died after testing positive for the new coronavirus
The first Texas prisoner has died after testing positive for the new coronavirus, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported Wednesday. Shortly after announcing the death, the prison system said it was locking down 15 prisons where there have been positive cases.
Bartolo Infante, 72, was an inmate at the Telford Unit near Texarkana, TDCJ said in a statement. He tested positive for the virus Friday after being hospitalized for viral pneumonia. He died Tuesday. TDCJ said Infante was in medical isolation when he died and had preexisting medical conditions.
Infante's death comes a day after the department reported the first death of an employee. Kelvin Wilcher, 49, was a correctional officer at the Estelle Unit in Huntsville and died Monday. Wilcher went to a Houston hospital April 1 and had a cardiac event, TDCJ said. He later tested positive for the virus. The prison system said it was under investigation whether his death was caused by COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
The Telford Unit was placed on lockdown in the last few days, keeping more than 2,800 men in what is essentially a prison quarantine. Eight inmates and four employees have tested positive at the prison, the agency said. More tests are pending. No other positives were reported at the Estelle Unit as of Tuesday.
Harris County judges, ACLU sue Greg Abbott over order limiting jail releases during pandemic
Gov. Greg Abbott’s order restricting the release of some jail inmates during the new coronavirus pandemic is facing a second court challenge arguing his order violates the constitutional separation of powers and discriminates against poor criminal defendants.
Harris County’s misdemeanor judges, criminal defense organizations and the NAACP of Texas sued Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday in Travis County district court. The plaintiffs are represented in part by the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and the Texas Fair Defense Project.
Last month, Abbott issued an executive order that suspended much of the state’s bail laws and prohibited the release of people in jail accused or previously convicted of violent crimes without paying bail. The order largely banned judges across the state from releasing such defendants on no-cost, personal bonds, which can include conditions like drug testing and regular check-ins. The attorney general’s office has said no-cost release could be considered for individuals based on health or safety reasons after a chance for a hearing is given, which some attorneys said takes weeks.
But under Abbott’s order, people accused of the same crimes with the same criminal history could still quickly be released from jail if they had access to cash. The lawsuit argues Abbott’s order ignores constitutionally mandated separation of powers by taking away judges' discretion. It also states the order creates an unconstitutional wealth-based system, similar to those that federal courts have slammed in Texas counties.
A spokesperson for Abbott did not immediately respond to questions about the lawsuit Wednesday, but the governor said in an interview with The Texas Tribune last month that his legal team and the attorney general's office worked for days on the order to ensure it met "constitutional muster." He said his order "doesn't focus on how deep somebody's pocketbook is. It has to do with how serious the crime they committed."
Food banks rely on donations from grocery stores. But as Texans rush stores, grocers have less to give.
Unemployed Houston restaurant workers will have access to free meals when a program called “Dinner’s on Us” launches today.
Second Servings — the Houston food rescue operation that funnels unsold food from hotels, convention centers, sports venues and retailers to same-day delivery to more than 90 local shelters and soup kitchens — has partnered with Houston-based Sysco and Hess Corporation to prepare as many as 10,000 meals a week for distribution to the hospitality industry (restaurants, hotels, convention service workers) that has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
The project will continue every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. Hospitality workers who present a recent paystub displaying their employer will be able to pick up frozen prepared meals that feed 7-8 people at 702 Avenida De Las Americas in the LAM parking lot in a contact-free drive-through. “Dinner’s on Us” will run through April and beyond that if funding and need continues, said Barbara Bronstein, Second Servings founder.
New project to provide 10,000 meals a week to Houston hospitality workers
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced Tuesday afternoon that nearly 200 staffers in the state Senate, along with staff members in his office, have volunteered to assist the Texas Workforce Commission, an agency that has been inundated with requests from Texans trying to file unemployment claims.
Patrick, who said in a news release he spoke with senators about the matter over the weekend, said staffers who have volunteered will begin training Thursday.
Patrick's news comes on the heels of an email House Speaker Dennis Bonnen sent to the lower chamber Monday requesting that staff also consider volunteering with the agency. — Cassandra Pollock
National Guard helping to pass out food in Plano amid crisis
Texas National Guard members recently arrived at the North Texas Food Bank in Plano to help ensure the city’s most at-risk people have access to nutritious food during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement by the city and the food bank.
Before the pandemic, the mobile pantry was serving an average of 300 households. That number has skyrocketed to nearly 2,000, the announcement said.
“The Food Bank and their member agencies play a critical role in North Texas,” Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere said in a prepared statement. “The support from the National Guard will allow for them to continue to meet their mission. We know that as the weeks go on, the need for support will only continue to grow.”
One of the food bank’s employees tested positive for the coronavirus, the organization announced April 7.
Dallas to close city parks over Easter weekend in effort to curb coronavirus
Dallas officials say they will close the city’s 397 parks over Easter weekend.
“I would have loved for our community to be able to celebrate Easter in our wonderful parks, and I regret that we have to make this decision,” Mayor Eric Johnson said in a Dallas Morning News article. “But we cannot take the unnecessary risk of further crowding in our parks right now.”
Dallas parks usually are more crowded on Easter weekend, and city park usage has been on the rise in recent weeks as social distancing and restrictions on gatherings have taken hold. So officials agreed that closing the parks is necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“While we miss our parks being full of families playing together, we hope they will enjoy their egg hunts and Easter brunches from the safety of their own homes,” said Dallas parks and recreation director John Jenkins in the article.
Dallas County Sheriff’s employees told to sanitize surgical masks with alcohol or Lysol
Dallas County Sheriff’s employees were told this week to sanitize their surgical masks with alcohol or Lysol, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Paul Lehmann, assistant chief deputy, wrote in a memo this week that employees need to reuse their masks until “new ones arrive.” It’s unclear why they must take such measures, as Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown has said the department has “adequate” supplies, according to the Dallas Morning News.
The memo did not specify the number of masks on hand, but said that each facility had enough for its employees.
Texas abortion clinics try again to undo ban during outbreak
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortion clinics in Texas are again trying to reopen for some women during the coronavirus pandemic after a federal appeals court allowed an executive order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to stand.
Planned Parenthood and other clinics Wednesday asked for a narrower ruling that would only allow abortions in some cases, including abortions performed by medication. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Texas and allowed it to ban most abortions under an Abbott order that limits non-essential surgeries during the coronavirus outbreak.
Texas bans most abortions after 20 weeks. Abbott’s original March 22 order was to expire April 21 but can be extended.
"My guess is it'll go to the Supreme Court either way," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told CBS News. "We'll either appeal it or Planned Parenthood will appeal it, so my guess is that's where it ends up."
US charges 2 with terror crimes over threats to spread virus
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department charged two people with federal terrorism offenses on Wednesday for allegedly claiming they were intentionally trying to spread the coronavirus.
The charges, in cases in Texas and Florida, come about two weeks after Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen instructed federal prosecutors across the U.S. that they could charge people who threaten to spread the coronavirus under the terrorism statutes because the Justice Department considers it a “biological agent” under the law.
In the Texas case, 39-year-old Christopher Charles Perez was charged with a similar offense after he posted on Facebook that he had paid someone to spread the coronavirus at grocery stores in San Antonio because he wanted to deter people from visiting the stores.
The FBI investigated the case and determined that the threat was false, and no one had tried to spread the coronavirus at the stores. Perez was arrested on Tuesday.
Perez remained in federal custody on Wednesday.
“Threats or attempt to use COVID-19 as a weapon against Americans will not be tolerated,” Rosen wrote in the memo to U.S. attorneys and the heads of all Justice Department agencies, including the FBI.
COVID-19 test launching with 15-minute results, Texas Gov. Abbott says
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-minute, drive-thru coronavirus test is about to launch at Walgreens locations, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott revealed during his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.
According to the governor, the tests are being developed by Abbott Labs, and each Walgreens location may be able to test up to 3,000 people a day.
The test is touted for its quick results, expected in about 15 minutes. The mechanism was first revealed last month during a White House briefing of the coronavirus task force. It has been approved by the FDA.
With the Walgreens tests, Texas and other states are expected to quickly identify cases, as well as make testing more widely available.
As of Wednesday, the Texas Department of Health has counted 96,258 tests. About 9,353 Texans have tested positive. Abbott reported a rise in the death toll to 177.
At least one coronavirus case has been reported in 167 of Texas' 254 counties.
Similar to the other states, these numbers are expected to change.
Earlier in the week, Abbott was optimistic about Texas' outlook in the face of the pandemic, telling ABC13 that the state has widened testing.
"It's important as governor that I'm responsive to all of our residents, all of our citizens, in every single county," Abbott said. "So, I stay attuned by staying in touch with local officials across the entire state to make sure the approach that we're taking is appropriate for everybody in this state."
Texas Supreme Court dismisses church petition
The Texas Supreme Court dismissed a petition Wednesday that claimed Harris County’s stay-at-home order, which closed churches and limited worship services to video or teleconference calls, violates the First Amendment. The three Houston-area pastors and the outspoken conservative activist who filed the petition asked the court to dismiss it after Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week that churches are an essential service and can remain open.
While many churches have moved to online services, Abbott’s order gave them the green light to hold services in-person as long as they follow health guidance to keep patrons 6 feet apart. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo subsequently modified the county’s stay-at-home order to be in line with Abbott’s order. — Stacy Fernández
ACLU sues for release of four detained immigrants
The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas is suing the Trump administration, arguing for the release of four immigrants detained at the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe.
The lawsuit alleges that the detainees, whose ages range from 28 to 58, must be released because they have underlying medical conditions that could lead to serious illness or death if they become infected with the new coronavirus. An employee at the processing center tested positive for the virus March 23.
San Antonio to furlough 270 city workers
San Antonio will furlough 270 city employees because of the new coronavirus, spokesperson Jeff Coyle said in a written statement Wednesday. The affected employees work for departments funded by local hotel taxes, including the city's convention center and the Alamodome, Coyle said.
The furlough begins April 23 and is expected to last until the end of July, he said. Employees will continue to receive health coverage during the furlough period, and the city will do a mass filing for unemployment benefits for affected employees, Coyle said.
“These employees are valued members of our team, but with little to no events scheduled for several months, the revenue shortfalls are so significant that we have to take steps now to put us in a position to ramp up operations again when the public health crisis subsides,” City Manager Erik Walsh said in a written statement.
Lawmakers call for halt to bullet train project after layoffs
A group of Texas lawmakers is asking the federal government halt work on the Dallas-to-Houston bullet train after the company in charge of the project laid off 28 workers because of the new coronavirus pandemic, The Dallas Morning News has reported.
“It has become clear Texas Central Railroad simply does not have the financial resources required or expertise employed to continue with this project,” says the letter posted online by Rep. John Wray, R-Waxahachie, and signed by 28 lawmakers. “To proceed otherwise would be an inexcusable waste of taxpayer dollars and jeopardizes the integrity of the rules-making process at the Federal Railroad Administration.”
The train project, projected to make 90-minute trips possible between two of Texas’ biggest cities, was expected to break ground sometime this year and be completed by 2026, the newspaper reported. Two weeks ago, Texas Central, the company leading the project, said construction will begin once its permits are approved. Permits are expected to come in by the end of July, Carlos Aguilar, the company’s CEO, said in a written statement.
Although the project is “shovel-ready,” it is dependent on financial entities in the United States, Europe and Japan, Aguilar said.
More than 2,000 sampling kits typically used on animals are repurposed to test humans
The Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory is repurposing more than 2,000 viral sampling kits typically used on animals to test for the new coronavirus in humans, according to a Monday statement from the university.
The more than 2,000 kits — which have been used to test pigs, cows and chickens — come from supplies already in stock at four of Texas A&M’s veterinary labs. Each consists of a swab, a vial with transport media to preserve the sample, and a bag. All the components of the sampling kit are approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the university said. To help with the rising demand for coronavirus testing, the kits are being sent out to hospitals in towns with Texas A&M campuses.
A&M Chancellor John Sharp said in a Wednesday interview with The Texas Tribune that these tests “work very well in detecting COVID-19 in humans.”
“No one has ever done this before, but tough times call for creative measures,” Sharp said in the news release. “The very same experts who help track disease outbreaks in animals have put their minds to the biggest problem we all face today and doing what they can to help.”
State officials won't release comprehensive data on infections in nursing homes
Hundreds of Texas nursing home residents and staff members have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Texas officials acknowledge they're tracking data on infected people living or working at nursing homes. But, unlike other states, Texas isn't releasing such comprehensive data.
The Texas Tribune collected numbers of such patients from various public health departments and local news reports and found at least 320 residents and workers at nursing homes have been infected. But those findings likely underrepresent the extent of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state's nursing facilities.
