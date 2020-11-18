The Tivy Antlers had a bye week last week.
The time off couldn’t have come at a better time.
Tivy was short a few players due to illness and the Antlers needed a little time to recuperate.
Coach David Jones mentioned that the bye week has benefitted his team.
“We have been able to get healthy,” Jones said. “We have our legs under us a little better as well.”
PLAYOFF SPOT NOT SECURE JUST YET
Coach Jones was quick to point out that making the playoffs is not a lock just yet.
“We do not feel it is a lock,” Jones assessed. “We need to win Friday night to secure for sure. We do not want to be involved in a tie-breaker.”
GLIMPSE AT MEDINA VALLEY
Coach Jones respects every opponent and Medina Valley is no exception.
“They are very good on defense,” Jones said. “They do not allow many big plays. We will have to be steady and solid.”
TIVY KEYS TO VICTORY
Coach Jones said his team needs to be solid and expects his team to be ready to play.
“We expect our defense to limit the points scored by Medina Valley,” Jones surmised. “Our offense just needs to be solid and take advantage of opportunities presented.”
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
Medina Valley has only scored 78 points this season.
They are 3-4 overall with a district mark of 1-2.
Defensively, they have been solid allowing only 137 points through seven games.
Medina Valley has been a team that plays well in the first quarter getting off to hot starts.
COMMON TRENDS
Tivy and Medina Valley exhibit similar characteristics in the fourth quarter of play.
Both teams have a tendency to finish games strong, so a balanced attack early may reap dividends for the Antlers.
OFFENSIVE COMPARISONS
Medina Valley averages a little under 150 yards a game while Tivy averages roughly 250 to 275 yards of offense per game.
Kaiden Hernandez is the team’s leading rusher averaging 5.2 yards per rush.
Junior Quarterback Nick Rash is the team’s leading passer.
Rash has passed for 327 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions this season for the Panthers.
Tyler Mangum and Jared Marty are defensive impact players for Medina Valley and have put up respectable numbers that mimic the performance of Tivy’s defense so far.
Expect big defensive plays in this contest.
For Tivy, Jake Layton continues to light it up this season with 861 yards passing, nine touchdowns and three interceptions so far.
Fisher Middleton is averaging 5.7 yards per carry and has rushed for 412 yards this year.
Defensively, Payton Rice and Hayden Poe are impact players on defense and should be ready to produce impressive numbers Friday night.
GAME NOTES
Tivy hosts Medina Valley Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Antler Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.