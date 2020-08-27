After a quick start on Tuesday, Center Point's girls volleyball team couldn't get things back on track to close out visiting Utopia in a 3-1 non-district loss. 

The Pirates used strong serving with six aces, including two from Paige Ponce, and they mixed it up with an efficient hitting attack (.333 hitting percentage) to take set one, 25-21. 

However, Utopia rolled back to take the next three to secure the match. Kaylee Blackledge finished with four kills. Victoria Beckerson finished with four kills for the Pirates. 

Team 1 2 3 4 5
Utopia 21 25 25 25
Center Point 25 17 16 21

Center Point High School volleyball 2020 schedule

Date Time Opponent Result Score Link
Aug. 11 5 p.m. Bracketville
Aug. 14 4 p.m. Knippa Win 3-0 https://dailytimes.com/multimedia/collection_b9deed64-df03-11ea-b4d4-8f74617ed6c5.html
Aug. 18 6 p.m. Comfort
Aug. 21 6 p.m. at D'Hanis
Aug. 25 6 p.m. Utopia Loss 3-1
Aug. 28 6 p.m. Leakey
Sept. 1 6 p.m. Sabinal
Sept. 11 5 p.m. Johnson City
Sept. 18 5 p.m. San Antonio Stacey
Sept. 22 6 p.m. Junction
Sept. 25 5 p.m. at Medina
Sept. 29 6 p.m. Harper
Oct. 2 5 p.m. San Antonio Lee
Oct. 6 6 p.m. Johnson City
Oct. 13 6 p.m. at San Antonio Stacey
Oct. 16 5 p.m. at Junction
Oct. 20 6 p.m. Medina
Oct. 27 5 p.m. at Harper

