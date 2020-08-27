After a quick start on Tuesday, Center Point's girls volleyball team couldn't get things back on track to close out visiting Utopia in a 3-1 non-district loss.
The Pirates used strong serving with six aces, including two from Paige Ponce, and they mixed it up with an efficient hitting attack (.333 hitting percentage) to take set one, 25-21.
However, Utopia rolled back to take the next three to secure the match. Kaylee Blackledge finished with four kills. Victoria Beckerson finished with four kills for the Pirates.
