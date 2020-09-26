Ingram returned to action and ran its record to 19-0 on Friday with an easy sweep of host Comfort.
Ingram, the No. 1-ranked team in the 3A, defeated the Deer 25-8, 25-14 and 25-17.
“We are finally healthy,” Ingram coach Tony Vela Jr. said after the match.
The Warriors were finally able to use freshman setter Rylan Wilt, who has been battling a high ankle sprain, for the first time this season. Wilt, along with sophomore outside hitter Emmah Schmidt, is expected to play a key role for the Warriors as they make their way toward the state playoffs.
Against Comfort, Anna Crittenden had eight kills. Karlie Bonam had nine kills. ..and four blocks. Makenna Gelsone had 21 setting assists and six kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.