TIVY OFFENSE UPENDED IN 27-7 LOSS
Tivy’s offense regressed Friday night as the Antlers were handed their first loss to Boerne Champion in four years.
It always hurts to lose, but it seems to hurt even more when you lose to your biggest rival in the district.
The winner of this game often determines the District Championship and Champion came out on top 27-7 at Antler Stadium Friday night.
OFFENSIVE BREAKDOWN
In the first half, Tivy could not move the ball at all.
The only first down of the first half came by penetration on a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty called on Champion.
Tivy’s offense stalled on multiple occasions which was frustrating to coaches and fans alike.
Turnovers and penalties showed their ugly faces often and Tivy found themselves with only 45 yards of total offense in the first half.
In the second half, they were able to move the ball a little better and had seven first downs and produced 137 yards of offense and one touchdown.
DEFENSE EXCELS
On the flipside of the ball, Tivy’s defense gave the offense numerous opportunities throughout the game.
The defense produced multiple sacks, forced turnovers and recorded interceptions at key moments of the ball game, but the offense simply could not capitalize on them.
PAYTON RICE FORCES CHAMPION FIELD GOAL
Boerne Champion won the toss and elected to receive.
Tivy’s defense played well and Payton Rice delivered a punishing sack to Champion junior signal caller Karson Kaiser for a 6 yard loss forcing a Charger 36-yard field goal by Will Wallace to put Champion on top 3-0 in the first quarter.
A GAME OF ALMOSTS
Tivy ‘almost’ recovered a fumbled snap by Kaiser which would have set them up with first and goal at the one yard line, but Kaiser was able to retrieve it in a dogfight giving them second down and Amarillo from their own one-yard line.
Tivy forced a punt and took over on the Charger 46-yard line.
JACK FRAZIER UPENDED
On perhaps the craziest play of the night, Jake Layton connected with Jack Frazier for an 18-yard pass.
Frazier decided to jump over a defender, but was upended and landed upside down on the turf coughing the ball up and giving Champion a new set of downs on their own 33.
This promising drive was a key play in the ballgame because Tivy was moving the ball efficiently until that play.
COLBY OEHLER INTERCEPTION GIVES BALL BACK TO TIVY
On the very next play, Kaiser was picked off by Colby Oehler and the Antlers were in great field position again with first and ten from the Charger 14.
This time, penalties killed the Antlers. A 15-yard personal foul after an 8-yard gain by Layton put them on the 22 and a holding penalty on the next play would drop them out of field goal range with fourth and 28 forcing another missed opportunity for the Antlers.
HAYDEN POE SACK
Hayden Poe delivered a sack to Kaiser for a 7 yard loss on the next possession as the defense continued making big plays, but Kaiser was unhappy with his second sack and connected with Ryan Brandon for a 90-yard touchdown to put the Champion Chargers on top 10-0 at the end of the first.
HIT OUT OF BOUNDS PENALTY
Tivy forced Champion to third down and five, but a hit out of bounds gave Champion 15 yards and a fresh set of downs.
SACK BY MICAH HARRISON
Micah Harrison was the next Antler to sack Kaiser and he dropped him for a ten yard loss forcing a punt.
Again, the Antlers stalled out on their next offensive possession.
BOERNE SCORES AGAIN
Things settled down for a few drives before Champion struck again halfway through the second quarter on a 45-yard touchdown strike from Kaiser to Davis Pike to extend the lead to 17-0 Chargers.
OEHLER GETS A SACK
Oehler was the next to sack Kaiser and he was credited with an 11-yard sack on third down.
This forced a Charger punt again as Tivy’s defense gave the offense a chance to produce points before heading into the locker room at halftime.
Once again, the offense could not produce yardage and the score remained 17-0 at the half.
CHAMPION HELD TO FIELD GOAL
Tivy could not produce any points on the opening drive of the second half, so Champion put together a drive and Wallace hit his second field goal of the night from 33 yards out to extend the lead to 20-0 in the third.
TIVY GETS ON THE BOARD
Tivy finally put together a beautiful 92-yard scoring drive that resulted in a touchdown pass from Jake Layton to Jackson Johnston to cut the lead to 20-7 with 10:16 left in the game.
This was a good looking drive for the Antlers giving Tivy some much needed momentum.
TIVY’S DEFENSE GIVES OFFENSE ANOTHER CHANCE
Coleson Abel picked off Kaiser and set Tivy up with first and ten on their own 35 yard line with plenty of time left to chip into the Charger lead.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Middleton coughed the ball up after a two-yard gain and the Chargers took over.
CHARGERS CAPITALIZE ON TURNOVER
With 5:56 left in the game, the Chargers scored once again on a 32-yard pass from Kaiser to Brandon to make the score 27-7.
TIVY TURNOVER #4
Ryan Maberry had several nice runs on the night, but he fumbled the ball on the first carry of the next drive.
CHAMPION TURNOVER
The defense got the ball back two plays later on a forced fumble that was recovered by Luke Johnston with Champion in scoring position.
TIVY THREATENS, BUT CANNOT SCORE
The game ended with Tivy producing a 41 yard drive, but they stalled out and Champion ran the clock out to win the game.
QUOTABLES
Coach David Jones was visibly frustrated after the game.
In the team huddle, he reminded his team that it’s not the end of their season.
“We’ve got three games left,” Jones said in the huddle. “We’ve got to go to their place and we gotta win.”
WE’VE GOT TO DO BETTER
It took Jones a few seconds to gather his thoughts after the loss in a post-game interview.
He simply said, “We’ve got to do better.”
After a couple of seconds, he continued by emphasizing, “It’s frustrating to watch us play well on one side of the ball and badly on the other.”
He mentioned how the defense gave the offense a chance on several occasions.
The hardest part for him was watching the defense get the ball back for his offense, and then the offense would give it right back a play or two later.
UP NEXT
Floresville is on the calendar as a road game next Friday night at 7:30.
Coach Jones said, “We gotta win. We HAVE to win.”
