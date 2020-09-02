Gabriel R. Delgadillo
January 1961 - August 2020
Gabriel R. Delgadillo, age 59 of Kerrville, passed away on August 30, 2020 at home in Kerrville. “Gabe” was born in Kerrville to Felix and Lavina Delgadillo on January 16, 1961.
Gabe attended Tivy High School and loved to play baseball and football. Gabe worked for Tex Hood Co. and with Mike Hood for many years. He also worked out in the oil fields in East Texas.
Gabe loved to have a good time and was a fun loving type of person, living life to it’s fullest. He loved to dance with Mom and make her laugh with his “corny” jokes. Gabe had a lot of people who came to know him for his hard work and honesty.
Gabriel is preceded in death by his dad, Felix Delgadillo; brother, Danny Delgadillo; and sister, Laura Ann Delgadillo Balentine.
Gabriel is survived by mom, Lavina Delgadillo; brother, Gino (Cindy) Delgadillo; nephews, Danny Delgadillo and Damian (Briana) Delgadillo; nieces, Jennifer (Matt) Barton and Felicia (Casey) Roberts; great-nephews, Diego Delgadillo, Bryson Barton, Hudson and Colton Roberts, and Lucas Delgadillo; great-nieces, Carly Barton and Mila Delgadillo; and many cousins.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral service and burial will be at 10 AM, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Guadalupe Cemetery with Deacon Sonny Kaufhold of Notre Dame Catholic Church officiating.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
