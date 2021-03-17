The Tivy Antlers soccer season came to an end at Antler Stadium Wednesday night against Dripping Springs.
Dripping Springs came into the game at the top of the district standings.
Tivy knew they would have to play their best game to win.
Tivy played hard and showed tremendous effort on the field, but lost to the Tigers, 4-0.
“Dripping Springs is at the top of the district for a reason,” Coach Reece Zunker said. “They are a good team and showed it tonight.”
There were positive takeaways from the game despite the loss.
“We battled hard,” Zunker said. “This team represents what Tivy Fight is all about. They fought until the end.”
Dripping Springs scored three of their goals in the first half. The final point came early in the second half.
Defensively, Tivy was all over the field stopping drives and forcing turnovers.
Zunker was particularly proud of his team captain, Manny Hernandez.
“He was all over the place tonight,” Zunker assessed. “He played right down to the last second.”
Zunker accepted the fact that this season did not go the way they had hoped.
“We didn’t have the season that we wanted,” Zunker said. “Ultimately, we gave it our all.”
On the final play of the night, Joshua Shantz was put in the position to block a penalty kick.
“While some teams may have given up, Shantz blocked the kick with tremendous effort,” Zunker concluded. “Everyone saw that there was 0:00 on the clock, but he played that kick perfectly and kept them from scoring another goal at the end.”
It was a tough two nights for the Antlers.
The Tivy Antlers lost a tough district match against Boerne Champion, 5-1, Tuesday night.
The Antlers were forced to play the top team in the district less than 24 hours later.
Manny Hernandez scored the only goal for the Antlers Tuesday night, with an assist from Kiki Segura.
Joshua Shantz had another awesome night at goalkeeper with a total of nine saves for Tivy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.