The staff of The Kerrville Daily Times earned 11 awards in the small newspaper category of the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors 2020 contest.
Leading the way for the newspaper were reporters Sean Batura and Jonathan Toye, who earned first-place awards. Toye, the newspaper’s sports reporter, earned a win for his feature on Tivy High School’s program to educate moms in the details of football. Batura won for deadline writing for his work on a shooting that left a woman dead in the parking lot of Kerrville’s Walmart and led to a standoff between police and the suspected shooter, who ended up killing himself in the Rio 10 movie theater.
“Awards are nice,” said Louis Amestoy, the newspaper’s managing editor. “It’s validation for the hard work that our team puts in every day. However, what we determine to be the truest measure of our success rests with those who subscribe to us and continue to support our journalism.”
This was Toye’s second consecutive victory for sports feature writing in the Class A division.
“Jonathan’s selection doesn’t surprise me because he has a way of connecting with his sources to tell some outstanding stories,” Amestoy said.
Alyson Amestoy, who interned at the paper over the winter during her senior year at Baylor University, earned a second-place honor for a short video about Christmas giving at a local retirement home. Amestoy’s video marked the first time the newspaper has been honored for its video work.
The November shooting coverage earned the newspaper a third-place honor for team coverage, while page designer Nicole Crapps earned an honorable mention award for her information graphic explaining the timeline of that chaotic night that started in the Walmart parking lot.
Two former Daily Times’ staffers earned honors. Former reporter Donna Provencher earned a first-place award for column writing, while Ariel Lutnesky earned an honorable mention for her reporting on the financial troubles of Scott Schreiner Golf Course.
Veteran photographer Tom Holden earned an honorable mention for his sports photography.
Over the last two years, APME has honored The Kerrville Daily Times 24 times for its work.
