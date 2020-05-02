FILE - In this April 10, 2015, file photo, Blue Bell ice cream rests on a grocery store shelf in Lawrence, Kan. Blue Bell Creameries agreed to pay more than $19 million in fines and forfeiture, Friday, May 1, 2020, as part of a plea agreement on two misdemeanor counts for shipping contaminated ice cream, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)