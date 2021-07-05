Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible across the Hill Country Monday and Tuesday.
Some of the storms could produce locally heavy downpours, frequent lightning and wind gusts to 45 mph. Localized flooding may occur due to slow movement of any storms that develop across the region.
Daytime highs remain below average with most areas holding in the 80's for daytime highs the next few days.
Rain chances continue across the Hill Country through the remainder of the week.
