On Sunday night, parents, children and school staff were feeling all of that and more as they prepared to head back into class. There has been a lot of concern about how to do a restart of in-class instruction.
Every administrator we’ve talked to in recent weeks has said the same thing — they’ve never had a summer quite like this. As Kerrville Independent School District prepared to open its doors on Monday, a week later than planned, Superintendent Mark Foust had cautioned that the district would need to be nimble to handle possible positive cases and changes in class sizes due to parents opting out of in-class instruction or opting back in.
Parents, for the most part, were pleased with how things went on the first day of school. Some had expected long lines to get their children into class, but that was met with an efficient process. The only real — and understandable — complaint from some parents was the inability to walk their children to class, especially those with kindergartners.
“Layla had a wonderful day, and there was not one concern about her going to school,” wrote parent Melinda Frazier about her daughter’s first at Tom Daniels Elementary School. “I think that children in the early stages need to be in school to socialize and have more hands on learning and not as many distractions like at home. So, I am grateful that she is attending school, and with me being a frontline worker facing this pandemic head on in the nursing field, it’s very hard for us to be home and teach children at home. I’m very grateful for schools being open for children.”
That seemed to be the sentiment of many parents across the Hill Country as they sent their children back to school. That’s important validation for the teachers and school staff who worked tirelessly to get ready for a very different way of educating children.
Greeting students back to class was Foust himself, who helped get children to class, and who showed exemplary leadership to be present on what could have been a very confusing day. However, it all worked, and it appears to have worked well throughout the week.
In the end, the reaction from parents and students is exactly what we need to overcome the ongoing effects of COVID-19 — some careful planning, precaution, flexibility and understanding.
