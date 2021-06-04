The Hill Country weather pattern will attempt to warm up in the days ahead. There are also signs that the rainy weather pattern of recent weeks will transition to more sunshine for the second half of the weekend.
SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS SATURDAY
Showers and a few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out Saturday. Rain chances are roughly dependent on where a low pressure system ends up during the day.
Heaviest rainfall favors areas to the north and east of Kerrville. Despite lower rain chances, heavy downpours and localized flooding cannot be ruled out due to saturated soil conditions across the Hill Country.
High temperatures warm into the lower 80s Saturday. Winds remain out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph, except locally gusty near any showers and thunderstorms that pop up.
CLOUDS RETURN SATURDAY NIGHT
Skies become mostly cloudy Saturday night. Rain opportunities should decrease rapidly after sunset. Lows end up in the middle to upper 60s. Southeast winds continue at 5 to 10 mph, except gusty near any lingering showers and storms that develop.
MORE SUNSHINE SUNDAY
If current trends are correct, high pressure will slowly replace the stormy weather pattern we have seen recently.
Rain chances remain in the forecast Sunday, but coverage should become more spotty in nature.
Highs warm into the middle and upper 80s. Southeast winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible near showers and storms.
MUCH WARMER SUNDAY NIGHT
Low temperatures Sunday night should end up around 70 degrees. Southeast winds continue at 5 to 15 mph with low rain opportunities in the forecast.
ISOLATED TO WIDELY SCATTERED STORMS
Our cool morning low temperatures will become more seasonable Monday morning.
Monday looks very warm with a few showers and storms possible. Highs end up in the upper 80s.
