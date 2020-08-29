The Harper Longhorns moved to 1-4 on the season, losing to the D’Hanis Cowgirls 3-2 on Friday night at Harper High School.
The Cowgirls got off to a great start, taking the first set 25-19. The Longhorns bounced back in the second set in a constant back and forth battle for the lead. The teamwork displayed from Harper led to a comeback as they evened the match with a 27-25 victory in the second set.
Longhorns head coach Gina Lumpkins says the communication between the players was a big role in why they were able to rebound from that tough first set.
“I am proud of the way they communicated,” she said. “I am using 11 kids most of the time and it makes it harder on them to communicate and stay in the game at times but they were able to stick with it.”
The night proved to be a monstrous one for Carter Wood and Talli Millican, who combined for 12 blocks. Millican had a team-high 12 kills, while Wood added seven.
The Longhorns and Cowgirls traded victories in the remaining sets with the winning team taking the set by no more than three points.
In the final set, the Cowgirls got off to a strong lead but Harper fought its way back in the set and tied it at 8-8. After another back and forth, D’Hanis eventually held on to win the set 15-12.
The match against D’Hanis was the first time the Longhorns played a full five sets this season. Coach Lumpkins thought the energy from her team was crucial to them staying in the match until the end.
“The energy level stayed consistent throughout, which is important to a tough game,” she said. “We talk a lot in practice about how we have to start like we finish. It starts from the first serve, we have to be ready to go mentally and physically.”
According to Lumpkins, their biggest struggle was allowing D’Hanis to capitalize on the mistakes from Harper.
“We played some good points but we just have to be consistent,” she said. “They are a good team and we cannot give away easy points to them.”
The Longhorns focused on keeping their spirits up to help them stay in shape every play.
“When we get down, we stick together and cheer each other up,” sophomore Carter Woods said. “If someone makes a mistake we lift them up and tell them to forget about it and move on to the next play.”
One of the takeaways for Woods was that they need to get more involved in coverage.
“We need to work on back row and covering more,” Woods explained. “We did well and kept the energy up but we need to get better before district starts.”
