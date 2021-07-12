Rain chances become isolated to widely scattered in nature for the next few days.
High pressure brings a gradual warming trend across the Hill Country with temperatures remaining slightly below average through the middle of the week.
ISOLATED STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY
Pop up showers and thunderstorms are possible across the Hill Country Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Storms will be hit and miss in nature. This setup is more typical for July.
High temperatures soar into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with heat index values between 95 and 100 degrees during the afternoon.
South winds increase to 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon with occasional gusts up to 20 mph possible.
LOW CLOUDS DEVELOP OVERNIGHT
Low clouds redevelop overnight and it remains humid with lows in the lower 70’s. South winds continue at 5 to 10 mph overnight.
There is a possibility for fog in the higher elevations across the area by daybreak Wednesday.
STRAY STORMS WEDNESDAY
Low clouds burn off by mid afternoon with highs in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s Wednesday afternoon.
A stray thunderstorm is possible. This favors areas south and east of Kerrville.
South winds increase to 10 to 15 mph during the day.
SAHARAN DUST IN THE AIR
For those with respiratory illness, saharan dust will create hazy conditions each day tapering off a bit during the week.
This can cause watery eyes and headaches for those sensitive to respiratory illness.
In addition, mold spores are very high due to recent heavy rainfall across the region. This may continue until we dry out a bit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.