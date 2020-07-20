Debbie Mercer: Did we react this way to the polio epidemic of the 1950s? Jul 20, 2020 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I have a question for those who remember the polio epidemic. I don’t remember the time as I was too young, but did we cancel school and graduations? Did we wear masks? Did people panic? Debbie Mercer, Kerrville Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Epidemic Polio Medicine Debbie Mercer Mask Graduation Question React × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Hill Country Culture July 2020 Hill Country Culture July 2020 Upcoming Events Jul 20 Kerr County Woodcarvers Mon, Jul 20, 2020 CDT Jul 20 Center Point Lions Club Mon, Jul 20, 2020 CDT Jul 22 A Course in Miracles Wed, Jul 22, 2020 CDT Jul 22 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Jul 22, 2020 CDT TRENDING NOW REPORT: White House document lists Kerrville as area of coronavirus concern for Texas 3 killed, several injured in crash Victims in fatal motorcycle crash identified Kerrville woman jailed for 21st time in Kerr County Sobering end to holiday in Kerrville Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll How confident are you in Peterson Regional Medical Center to handle the coronavirus You voted: Very confident Confident No opinion No confidence I will seek care elsewhere Vote View Results Back
