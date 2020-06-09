Person of interest in 6/1/20 theft

Police described this man as a person of interest in a June 1 theft case.

Kerrville police have released the image of a man described as a person of interest in a theft case.

The theft occurred on June 1 at Gibson’s Discount Center, according to a social media post from the police department. 

“The public is requested to contact the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181 with information pertaining to this investigation,” states the post. “Please refer to Case # 2001139 when leaving information.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.