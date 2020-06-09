Kerrville police have released the image of a man described as a person of interest in a theft case.
The theft occurred on June 1 at Gibson’s Discount Center, according to a social media post from the police department.
“The public is requested to contact the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181 with information pertaining to this investigation,” states the post. “Please refer to Case # 2001139 when leaving information.”
