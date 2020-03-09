The Center for Disease Control is recommending people over the age of 60 to stock up on supplies and stay home during the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The guidance from the CDC came on Sunday as governments around the world are trying to tackle the outbreak, which has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide. The CDC and the U.S. State Department also urged people not to travel on cruise ships.
The challenge for Kerrville is that there are more than 7,700 people that fall into the age demographic — about 31% of the population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Amy Espinoza, director of nursing at Alpine Terrace in Kerrville, said the facility is taking the CDC recommendations seriously.
“We’ve had to cut our visiting hours down, so we can only have visitors at certain, limited times,” she said.
According to Espinoza, all visitors, including the facility’s vendors, are subject to a questionnaire upon entry.
“We ask them, ‘Have they gone out of the country recently? Have they traveled recently? Have they had a sneeze or a cough recently?’ and if any of that is noted, we have the right to say they cannot enter the building,” she said.
She added that Alpine Terrace is using all the screening tools at its disposal to protect the health and wellbeing of its residents.
“We’re ensuring audits are done, that hands are being washed and that we are checking on residents more,” Espinoza said. “We’re not taking any chances.”
Alison Stevens, a licensed practical nurse at Villagio of Kerrville, a senior living facility with a memory care focus, said her facility is similarly monitoring visitors.
“We’ve asked them not to come in with shortness of breath, coughing and fever, and we’re making sure they use hand sanitizer before they come in,” she said. “We’ve provided hand sanitizer out in the foyer for all visitors.”
Over at Emerald Cottages of Kerrville, elderly residents are largely independent and spend more time in the community, requiring a different approach.
Community Director Kierin Johnson said the retirement community is closely monitoring the situation and listening to the advice of the city of Kerrville and local health officials.
For residents’ peace of mind, Emerald Cottages of Kerrville will soon be hosting an infectious diseases specialist from Peterson Health to speak to all interested residents on the subject of transmission and protection from infectious disease, she said.
“Because residents are independent and can make their own decisions, we offer them education through those who are in the know,” Johnson said.
Here’s the specific guidance from the CDC:
During a COVID-19 outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible.
Older adults
People who have serious chronic medical conditions like:
Heart disease
Diabetes
Lung disease
If a COVID-19 outbreak happens in your community, it could last for a long time. (An outbreak is when a large number of people suddenly get sick.) Depending on how severe the outbreak is, public health officials may recommend community actions to reduce people’s risk of being exposed to COVID-19. These actions can slow the spread and reduce the impact of disease.
If you are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 because of your age or because you have a serious long-term health problem, it is extra important for you to take actions to reduce your risk of getting sick with the disease.
And the CDC recommendations are the following:
Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others
When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often.
Avoid crowds as much as possible
There was some good news on Monday from China when officials at the World Health Organization said that of about 80,000 people who have been sickened by COVID-19 there, more than 70% have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.
Patients are typically released when they test negative twice for the virus within 24 hours, meaning they’re no longer carrying the virus, although some countries may be using a slightly different definition, which may include when people have no more respiratory symptoms or a clear CT scan.
The World Health Organization said it could take considerably longer for people to be “recovered,” depending on the severity of the disease.
Dr. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization's emergency chief, said it can take up to six weeks for people to fully recover from COVID-19 infections, which could include pneumonia and other respiratory problems in serious cases. He said the numbers of reported patients have not always been systematically provided to World Health Organization although the U.N. health agency is asking every country with cases for further information.
Your headline and your first paragraph are misleading. There you report that CDC advises those over 60 stay home during "the outbreak of the coronavirus," but later in the article you report the CDC's actual recommendation to be to stay home during "an outbreak in your community." Please clarify before you cause readers to misunderstand the CDC recommendation.
