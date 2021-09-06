The remnants of a weak cold front may trigger isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region for your Labor Day.
Temperatures remain hotter than average for the first part of September.
High temperatures soar into the lower and middle 90's.
Light north winds become east at 5 to 15 mph. Any thunderstorm that develops nearby could produce wind gusts over 45 mph.
SLIGHTLY COOLER OVERNIGHT
Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday night. It may be a touch cooler with lows between 67 and 70 degrees locally.
Light east winds continue through daybreak Tuesday.
PARTLY SUNNY AND HOT TUESDAY
Skies remain partly sunny Tuesday with hot daytime highs in the middle 90's.
Isolated thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon and early evening hours. Coverage remains very spotty in nature.
PLEASANT WEDNESDAY MORNING
Temperatures may be pleasant to start the day off Wednesday. Low temperatures between 64 and 68 degrees are in the forecast early in the day.
It heats up quickly Wednesday afternoon with sunshine and highs in the middle 90's.
NO SIGNIFICANT RAIN CHANCE IN THE EXTENDED PERIOD
The forecast looks mainly dry Wednesday through Sunday with little or no rainfall expected during this time.
Highs remain above average in the middle 90's each day with lows in the 60's at night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.