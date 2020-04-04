The second cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerr and Gillespie counties on Friday as the world continues to wrestle with the coronavirus pandemic.
The person, a Kerr County resident who was not identified to protect privacy, is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolated at home, according to a press release from the county.
“The Texas Department of State Health Services is supporting Kerr County in identifying any close contacts of the patient, so they also can be isolated and monitored for symptoms, as well as quickly tested, if needed,” said William B. Thomas, the county’s emergency management coordinator, in the press release.
The person is thought to have been infected during travels outside the county but within Texas.
Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn said it’s absolutely critical that people stay at home as ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
“The coronavirus runs on fast feet and we cannot be apathetic,” Blackburn said. “We do not know who in this community is asymptomatic.”
Two Kerr County Sheriff’s Office jailers have tested negative for the virus.
“We have been fortunate in that this is only our second case so far,” said County Judge Rob Kelly in the release. “But we cannot stress to you enough how important it is to minimize your exposure by staying at home. Other positive cases are sure to be in our future, and we do not want our citizens to help this virus spread. Please, stay at home, practice good personal hygiene and hang in there. We will get through this.”
The Gillespie County case was related to travel outside of the state of Texas, but that’s all officials in Fredericksburg would say about the matter.
In Kendall County, where there are seven cases, Judge Darrel Lux issued orders to close some county parks, including Comfort Park, and closing river crossings at state and county roads. While not a shelter-in-place order, Lux said that people had to remain cautious and that all people who come into contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 should quarantine themselves for 19 days.
In Austin, Gov. Greg Abbott said that nearly 15% of those who test positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized in Texas, but that the state has enough bed capacity to handle the surge. Texas now has 5,600 cases and 97 deaths.
Officials at Peterson Health said that specimens from 100 people have been sent out for testing.
“I know the community is highly interested in the number of tests out there, but we can only provide the number of tests being read that were sent out from our Peterson Health facilities,” Peterson Health’s Infection Prevention Nurse Pam Burton said. “Our community seems surprised by the lower than expected numbers, but we remind them that there are many physician’s offices that are doing their own screenings, and sending specimens off to the state or commercial labs. We would not have access to those numbers.”
There was also a bit of generous good news for Peterson Health on Friday when it received a donation of face shields and masks from Harbor Freight in Kerrville. The retailer has donated face masks and shields across the country. The company donated enough that it had to be moved with a forklift and onto a box truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.