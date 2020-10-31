There has been plenty of myths about what you can or can’t do when it comes to things during the coronavirus pandemic, and one of the biggest is that Halloween is canceled.
It’s decidedly not here in Kerrville and there are plenty of organizations hosting a Halloween-themed event today, including at local churches and at the Museum of the Western Art.
Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville is hosting from 5:30-7 p.m. at trunk or treat event at the church, 624 Barnett St.
Over at the Museum of Western Art they are having free admission for families from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and that’s followed by a drive-thru trick or treat event from 4:30-7 p.m. The event is being sponsored by Fore Premier Properties and replaces the annual “Night at the Museum” event.
“We are encouraging people to come out from 10-4 and then come back that evening,” Museum of Western Art Executive Director Darrell Beauchamp said.
The museum grounds will have special Halloween decorations and parents are encouraged to drive up the museum’s driveway to see the decorations. In the museum parking lot, volunteers will distribute candy to the trick or treaters.
Over at The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 201 Holdsworth Dr., there is a drive-thru Harvest Celebration from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those interested can attend in costume and enjoy activity booths and Trunk-or-Treat from the safety and comfort of their car.
The Riverside Nature Center is hosting a treat giveaway from 10 a.m to 6 p.m.
