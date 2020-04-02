According to the latest information from the state health department, one person in Kerr County was among the 3,997 in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus that's sweeping the world.
Fifty-eight people had died from the disease and 47,857 had been tested in Texas.
The number of people who had recovered from the disease nationwide totaled 8,672, according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths in the U.S. from the disease totaled 5,137. Since the start of the pandemic, 216,722 infections had been confirmed in the U.S. Worldwide coronavirus infections totaled 956,588, deaths numbered 48,583, and 202,728 people had recovered, according to the university.
Five Texas counties with the most confirmed infections
Harris County - 680
Dallas County - 631
Tarrant County 273
Travis County - 244
Denton County - 206
Confirmed infections in Kerr County and nearby counties
Bexar County - 207
Kendall County - 7
Medina County - 3
Uvalde County - 4
Blanco County - 1
Llano County - 3
Hays County - 38
Comal County - 11
Tito’s Handmade Vodka donates hand sanitizer to Texas game wardens
Tito’s Handmade Vodka donated some of its first specially made hand sanitizer to Texas game wardens.
Game wardens received the hand sanitizer Wednesday. Police officers who patrol state parks will also be able to use the sanitizer. Tito’s announced it would convert operations from making vodka to manufacturing hand sanitizer on March 22 after the state Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau relaxed rules to let distilleries shift gears.
Lack of rapid testing hinders care for respiratory patients, emergency doctors say
As the novel coronavirus pandemic fills intensive-care units with patients who need breathing assistance, doctors say caring for patients with other respiratory ailments has become more difficult — and they’re sounding the alarm about a lack of available coronavirus tests that could help keep patients and physicians safe.
Many treatments available to people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma or congestive heart failure are risky for doctors to perform if the patient is infected with the new strain of coronavirus, doctors say, because the treatments rely on nebulizers that can spray pathogens into the air. Without rapid testing available in hospitals and ambulances, doctors are left to make difficult decisions about patients who are struggling to breathe, said Robert Hancock, president of the Texas College of Emergency Physicians.
If a critically ill patient might have COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, should doctors risk using a treatment that could spray millions of virus particles in an enclosed space? Or should they intubate the patient, a more invasive procedure?
“This is a huge problem,” Hancock said of the lack of rapid tests. “I don’t think you’ll find anybody who’ll say it’s adequate.
Texas launches chatbot named 'Larry’ to help with surge in unemployment claims
The Texas Workforce Commission has launched a virtual assistant that it hopes will help it process a deluge of unemployment claims as the federal coronavirus relief package promises more benefits for jobless Texans.
The chatbot is named “Larry The Chat Bot” after the Texas agency’s former Executive Director Larry Temple, who died in 2019. The assistant is live as of Wednesday, and can be found in the bottom right-hand corner of the TWC’s website, www.twc.texas.gov/. The chatbot is capable of answering the 20 most-asked questions about unemployment insurance benefits, according to the agency.
Last week, the commission, which is responsible for providing unemployment benefits to Texans, said more than 800,000 people were attempting to file for unemployment. The agency now says the number of people trying to apply “rose to the millions within a week.”
Texas governor, attorney general give guidance on permitted religious services
Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton issued guidelines for religious services during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Houses of worship must, whenever possible, conduct their activities from home or through remote audio or video services," the joint order read. If houses of worship cannot conduct their services by video or teleconference, Wednesday’s joint order said, they should adhere to state and federal guidelines, including:
- Sick employees, volunteers and guests should be told to stay home.
- Maintain social distance standards by asking people to keep an appropriate distance.
- Maintain good hygiene by washing hands frequently, using hand sanitizer, not touching your face and covering coughs with your elbow.
- Clean and disinfect work areas frequently.
The state officials also said some houses of worship should avoid large gatherings and left it to those religious leaders to work with local elected officials to determine how to handle their religious services.
The order said that if a community is experiencing “substantial community spread," the houses of worship in that area should cancel all in-person gatherings of any size. But if the community has “moderate to substantial community spread," religious leaders should consult with local health officials to determine what kind of services can be held, which could include a cancellation of an activity with more than 10 people when high-risk people are present.
If canceling large gatherings is called for, the order suggests “creative means” of delivering faith-based services, such as holding Easter services in a parking lot where people park one space apart and do not leave their cars, the order said. Also, religious leaders could provide multiple services of 10 people at a time.
Comptroller warns of recession
Coronavirus and low oil prices is causing a dramatic economic slowdown, Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Wednesday.
“There’s no doubt that Texas is going to be in a recession — just like pretty much the rest of the world,” he said.
Data showing the scope of the state’s economic contraction won’t be out for another few weeks, but Hegar said early signs from counties that collect sales tax on motor vehicle purchases and rentals showed significant declines for a limited part of last month — all that’s been reported so far. Other nongovernmental measures have revealed that lower-income, hourly workers in Dallas and other major Texas cities already have been slammed with layoffs, leaving them vulnerable, he said. In the entertainment sector, movie theater box office receipts nationwide have virtually gone to zero, which hurts another cadre of workers, he said.
