A weak cold front will approach the Hill Country late Thursday.
This frontal system will be dry and produce minimal cooling with our high temperatures for the most part.
Skies remain mostly sunny during the day. High temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80's ahead of the cold front. East winds average 5 to 10 mph becoming north late Thursday afternoon or Thursday evening.
Humidity levels remain low today with minimum values between 20 and 25 percent this afternoon.
Clear skies continue tonight. Low temperatures range from 50 to 55 degrees most areas. A few 40's are possible low lying areas. North winds average 5 to 10 mph throughout the night.
Mostly sunny skies return on Friday. A few models are showing some high level clouds during the day. High temperatures will be a touch cooler with readings in the upper 70's to lower 80's.
Northeast winds become southeast at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours Friday.
Southeast winds will increase humidity levels Friday night and Saturday.
This could bring a few low clouds across the area Saturday and Sunday. Lows drop into the middle and upper 50's this weekend with highs in the middle to upper 80's each day.
Looking ahead, rain chances remain dismal although a few models depict drizzle Sunday morning for some areas.
Models are picking up on rain chances late in the extended period around October 7-10th, but this remains too far out to forecast at the moment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.