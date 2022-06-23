A meet and greet with Sheriff Larry Leitha is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Trailhead Beer Garden on the campus of Schreiner University.

The event, free and open to the public, is expected to last about three hours, according to the event website. The venue is at 2100 Memorial Boulevard, Building #11.

Music will be provided by The Flashbacks. A food truck, Vecinos, will be on site. Hill Country Pools & Spas sponsored the band. 

“Come enjoy a drink, live music and hang out with Sheriff Leitha,” reads the website. “Feel free to give him a handshake and discuss any questions or concerns you may have for our county.”

