It’s almost here.
After more than a year of construction, H-E-B’s new Main Street store will open for business on Wednesday morning — ahead of schedule.
The new 110,000-square-foot store is expected to open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The current store will be closed Tuesday afternoon as the staff makes its transition to the new store. Over the coming months, the current store will be demolished, which will clear the way for the completion of the new store.
The Kerrville Daily Times has learned that H-E-B has purchased the corner lots at Francisco Lemos and Main Street to expand the property, allowing it to construct the company’s gas station on the corner, which should also alleviate some of the parking concerns associated with the new site.
Initially, the store was expected to open in December, but H-E-B was able to take advantage of favorable weather and get the job done ahead of schedule. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday.
And if you’ve visited the current store, you may notice it’s very empty — that’s by design. H-E-B is selling down its inventory before the new stores opens, and whatever is left in the old store, with a few exceptions, will be donated to local food banks.
In the spring of 2021, H-E-B officials said that a barbecue restaurant and other amenities will be completed, including a second entrance. Shoppers will also notice the homage to the Butt family’s original Kerrville store via a replica that will serve as the curbside delivery station.
“While the new location will be open for business, some of the store’s additional features will be opened in later phases,” H-E-B spokeswoman Julie Bedingfield said. “The True Texas BBQ restaurant — which was named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly — business center, fuel station with car wash and new parking lot are expected to open in spring 2021. Landscaping and revamping of the old parking lot are expected to be complete by the summer. The former store, which originally opened in 1984, is now closed and will be torn down to make way for additional customer parking.”
