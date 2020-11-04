Mostly sunny skies remain in the forecast Wednesday with higher humidity values expected.
Highs top out in the middle to upper 70's.
Afternoon minimum humidity values drop to between 30 and 40 percent Wednesday.
Winds will be occasionally gusty out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.
No precipitation is in the forecast.
Patchy low clouds and fog are possible overnight tonight.
A few areas could pick up light drizzle, but this will be unlikely for most locations.
Lows end up in the lower to middle 50's with winds out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity values jump to near 100 percent Thursday morning resulting in widespread dew formation.
Morning low clouds and fog will eventually give way to partly sunny skies and warm daytime highs in the 75 to 80 degree range Thursday afternoon.
South winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.
Minimum humidity values drop to between 40 and 50 percent Thursday afternoon.
RAIN CHANCES
This part of the forecast remains dry for the most part although patchy drizzle could occur during the morning hours the next few days.
Widespread meaningful rainfall is not in the forecast at this time.
