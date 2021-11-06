CENTER POINT - The Center Point Pirates closed out their season with a tight 18-12 loss to Brackett at Pirate Stadium Friday night.

Center Point's football season has come to an end after the loss to Brackett.

Center Point finishes the season with a record of 2-8.

