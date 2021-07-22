Kerr County’s unemployment rate increased from 4.8% to 5.5% from May to June, according to figures released by the Texas Workforce Commission.
Kerr County’s unemployment rate was 4.9% in April, according to TWC.
“The spike in unemployment last month is primarily due to the availability of the Covid unemployment benefits still being available and a huge number of families going on vacation,” said Gilberto Salinas, Kerr Economic Development Corp. executive director, in a Wednesday email. “The rate will keep steady and start to drop once the back-to-school shopping frenzy begins in August.”
June’s jobless rate for the local area is lower than the overall Texas rate of 6.5%, which was down 0.1 percentage point from a “revised rate” of 6.6% in May, according to the TWC.
There were at least 1,018 unemployed jobseekers in Kerr County in May, compared to at least 1,186 unemployed job seekers in June, according to the figures.
The county’s jobless rate is lower than the metropolitan statistical area of which it’s a part, which has been typical over the years. The county’s rate also is lower than the 6% jobless rate for the 13-county workforce development area of which it’s a part, according to a recent Kerr County jobs report from Workforce Solutions Alamo.
The June unemployment rate for the eight-county San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan statistical area is 6%, an increase of 0.70 percentage points over the month, from the May rate of 5.3%, according to a press release from Workforce Solutions Alamo, which is a local division of TWC. This metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, is ranked second in the state for large metro areas and is tied with the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington MSA behind the Austin-Round Rock MSA, which is at 4.8% unemployment. The Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land MSA’s jobless rate is at 7.4%, according to the jobs report
Since June of 2020, 63,500 jobs were added in the San Antonio-New Braunfels MSA, resulting in an annual increase of 6.3%, according to the Workforce Solutions release.
“Eight of eleven major industries in the MSA showed monthly job gains, while one remained steady,” reads the Workforce Solutions release. “Professional and Business Services reported a job gain of 3,600 (2.3%) jobs, this was followed by Financial Activities, which experienced an employment gain of 2,200 (2.4%), Leisure and Hospitality also experienced a gain of 1,700 (1.4%) jobs, Other Services reported a gain of 1,000 (2.8%) jobs, Education and Health Services reported a gain of 900 (0.6%) jobs, Manufacturing also reported a gain of 900 (1.8%), the Information industry indicated a gain of 100 (0.5%) jobs, Construction experienced a gain of 300 (0.5%), Mining and Logging held steady (0.0%) jobs.”
In the MSA, losses occurred in two major industries: Trade, Transportation and Utilities experienced a loss of 700 (-0.4%) jobs, and Government reported a loss of 2,900 (-1.6%), according to the release.
“This month continues to show new career opportunities and job growth for Texans across the state with over 55,000 jobs added,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez in a press release. “Job seekers in Texas have access to programs through TWC, like Metrix Learning, to brush up on skills to prepare for the employment opportunities available across the state.”
Overall in Texas, from May to June, the Leisure and Hospitality industry increased by 19,000 jobs, Professional and Business Services increased by 13,200 positions and Education and Health Services employment gained 9,500 jobs, according to the release.
