Leroy Roman

Police are helping a family look for their loved one, Leroy Roman, who’s been missing since Wednesday night.

Roman is a military veteran suffering from early-onset Alzheimer’s, according to a Thursday statement from the Kerrville Police Department. 

“If you've seen Leroy, please contact the Ingram Police Department at (830) 367-2636,” reads the statement.

 

