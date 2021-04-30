 

Felon accused of illegal immigration for 3rd time 

Cortes, repeat DWI offender, in jail Thursday

 

Family to hold Saturday benefit for Tivy grad

  

Man faces another burglary accusation 

Villa, already facing 10 charges, jailed and released

 

Repeat drunk driver gets 20-year prison sentence  

 

County contractor hits gas line

Residents in area temporarily not allowed to leave

 

Kerr County wins another safety award

TAC rep: ‘I’ve lost count, to be honest with you’

 

Probationer accused of DWI, meth — again

Rodriguez faces possible prison time after prosecutor files motion

 

County animal shelter changes hours, fees

New cost for pet surrenders, earlier operations

  

Abandoned 400-pound pig rehomed to farm

 

Ingram man sentenced to 65 years in prison

Chaney violated sex offender rules, faces more felonies

 

