Peterson Regional Medical Center has 106 patient courses of monoclonal antibody formula left to treat COVID-19, according to data from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
The type of monoclonal antibody treatment most effective against Omicron COVID-19 infections is not available at PRMC nor the region in general, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
“The federal government controls the distribution of monoclonal antibodies, and the regional infusion centers in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and The Woodlands have exhausted their supply of sotrovimab, the monoclonal antibody effective against the COVID-19 Omicron variant, due to the national shortage from the federal government,” reads a Dec. 27 press release from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The infusion centers will continue to offer those antibodies as prescribed by health care providers for people diagnosed with a non-Omicron case of COVID-19.”
There are 16 infusion centers throughout Texas that offer free monoclonal antibody treatment, according to a Monday press release from Kerr County.
“The infusion centers provide monoclonal antibody doses for free and to all Texans who test positive for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s referral,” reads the Jan. 3 county release.
Residents can search for centers and other facilities at https://bit.ly/3sVlraK and https://bit.ly/3t9OqI3 and see what monoclonal antibody treatments are in stock there. Peterson Regional Medical Center is listed not as an infusion center, but as a “therapeutics facility.”
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Congressman Chip Roy both released statements in the last several days saying they were seeking more monoclonal antibody supplies from the federal government.
“Two new oral antiviral drugs authorized last week by the Food and Drug Administration will be available soon, though they are expected to have a limited initial supply, and the federal government will also control their distribution,” reads the health commission’s release. “People with COVID-19 infections at high risk of hospitalization and death should contact their health care provider to discuss treatment options. Everyone should protect themselves from severe COVID-19 by getting vaccinated as soon as possible, getting a booster as soon as they are eligible, and continuing to take precautions to prevent being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 and spreading it to others.”
Local COVID-19 infections
As of Jan. 3, there were 142 COVID-19 infections in Kerr County, according to the county release. This represents 12 fewer cases than the 154 reported by the county on Dec. 22. Twelve people, one of whom is on a ventilator, were hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center as of Monday, an increase of five patients since Dec. 22, according to the release. Deaths of permanent Kerr County residents numbered 142, which the county said hasn’t changed in almost two weeks.
The increase in reported infections is mirrored across the 28-county region to which Kerr County belongs. In the region there were 552 hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients.
In medical facilities in those counties, there were 552 COVID-19 patients occupying 5.2% of medical facility occupancy. That is an increase from the Dec. 22 report of 196 inpatients, or 3% occupancy.
Kerr County offered the following local COVID-19 vaccination figures:
20,100 vaccines allotted to Kerr County, Texas
58,139 vaccine doses received by Kerr County residents (1,192 more added since Dec. 22.)
28,001 people who have received at least one dose of vaccine (An increase of 231 since last report)
24,245 locals who have received two initial doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or the initial dose of the 1-shot Janssen vaccine. (This is an increase of 180 since the county's last report nearly 2 weeks ago.)
8,377 citizens who have received a booster dose (An increase of 789 patients over the past couple of weeks.)
149 people ages 5-11 have received initial vaccine doses
707 people ages 12-15 have received initial vaccine doses
7,580 people ages 16-49 have received initial vaccine doses
6,021 people ages 50-64 have received initial vaccine doses
7,184 people ages 65-79 have received initial vaccine doses
2,601 people ages 80 and older have received initial vaccine doses
3 people of unknown age have received initial vaccine doses
24,245 people, or 48.5% of the county’s population older than 5 years, have received initial vaccine doses, an increase of 180 since the county’s last report nearly two weeks ago.
56.15% of the county’s residents over the age of 5 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
8,377 people have received additional doses, known as boosters, for an increase of 789 patients over the past nearly two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.