With three cases in a single day, there are plenty of people around Kerrville and Kerr County asking local officials if this means that the region will be reverting back to a lockdown? The answer is simple — no.
In a news release issued by the city of Kerrville, reverting back to those pre-lockdown numbers would need a significant climb in infections here in Kerr County, and at the moment that doesn’t seem likely.
Kerr County has had eight cases of coronavirus, with four currently active. None of those presented symptoms strong enough to land anyone in the hospital, according to Peterson Health, which has screened the bulk of those who have tested positive.
As part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s move to reopen Texas’ economy, counties had to file an attestation that they would meet certain guidelines, including not have three people test positive for 1,000 residents. The city notes that it would need 150 people to test positive for it revert back to an essential-business-only order.
Here’s how the city addressed the issue:
Per the governor’s plan, Kerr County and other counties that have filed the attestation and qualify for 50% occupancy will revert to the 25% occupancy limits if any of the following occurs:
Five consecutive testing/tracking intervals with positivity rates greater than 12% in that interval. NOTE: The State of Texas tracks COVID-19 testing on a weekly interval. Over the last three weeks, Kerr County has recorded positivity rates (positive cases/total tests) well under the 12% threshold.
The county has more than three positive cases per 1,000 residents. NOTE: At approximately 50,000 residents, Kerr County would need close to 150 positive cases to reach this threshold.
Less than 15% of the surge capacity in hospitals for the catchment area is available. NOTE: Currently, no COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center, so sufficient capacity is available.
Should Kerr County see an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases, under GA-18 the governor may, by proclamation, return the county to the essential services-only level at any time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.