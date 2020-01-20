If there’s one way to overcome adversity, it’s probably with love and a smile.
Anabel Medrano, along with her husband, Daniel, certainly love each other, and they’ve had to overcome much in just the last year, but it’s a passion for what they do that drives them.
“I love that every person who comes in is a different story,” Annabel said.
They hear a lot of stories daily.
The Medranos are barbers, running the hip 1962 Barber Company on Kerrville’s Jefferson Street.
“I’m an artist; I love art,” said Annabel, whose own tattoos tell the story of her enjoyment of her career as well as the Mexican culture. “In that, I love that I get to communicate with other people. I mean you hear all kinds of stories. The spectrum of people you see is awesome.”
They are also trying to infuse their business with their love of cutting hair, but also a love of culture, art and music. What looks like an old garage, complete with a tin roof, is a flourishing hang out place for those who want to get their hair done. Eventually there will be a speakeasy out back named La Escondida, which is still in the process of being permitted.
Purchasing the building, starting a business from scratch has been terrifying.
“(Expletive) yeah,” Daniel says bluntly when asked about the process.
However, the Medranos almost saw their dream derailed when Annabel was critically burned in a household accident in June. She spent three weeks in a San Antonio hospital recovering from surgeries and skin grafts on her right hand and arm and legs.
It has been a life-changing moment for the couple.
“I was covered up like a mummy,” Anabel said. “I had a lot of time to think.”
The injuries were not going to set her back or her family. Today’s still bears the painful scars but there is probably no one with a bigger smile and infectious laugh than hers.
“It gave everyone a new perspective, for me, for our son,” Daniel said.
She’s also able to crack wide smiles from her husband, who she first met as her last-minute escort for her quinceanera in 2006. They’ve been together ever since, marrying in 2013. They’ve have an 11-year-old son, who Daniel gives credit for partially helping inspire a return to the Hill Country after years in Austin.
Daniel started working at an Ingram barbershop at 16, helping out but he had a keen eye and has always been fascinated by barbering. Annabel, who graduated from Center Point High School, keep a picture of Daniel in his Ingram Tom Moore High School football uniform.
Their plan was not to stay in the Kerrville area. Instead, they struck out for Austin, where Daniel did odd jobs and Annabel went to cosmetology school. She ended up working at a salon in Buda, eventually owning it but it wasn’t successful. At this time, Daniel finally went to barbering school, but both thought about returning home as their effort in Buda was failing.
“I’m not going to lie to you, we came here because we couldn’t make it there,” Annabel said. ‘Time wasn’t on our side there. I was ready to throw in the towel.”
It was Daniel who pressured her to not give up.
“I had a little bit of fight in me and I said let’s do it,” Annabel said.
From there, the couple opened their first 1962 shop at Five Points, but when the opportunity came up to purchase the property at Jefferson they jumped. It has been a lot of labor, but one that neither would trade.
“It’s good to see that Kerrville is getting it,” Anabel said. “It’s getting it at a speed that’s comfortable for us. Here we’re closer to family, we still get to do the business. We’ve been blessed.”
Now, they’ve committed themselves to growing a business, but it’s one that’s based on love.
“We’ve definitely been blessed,” Daniel said.
