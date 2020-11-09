Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Brodnax Williams
March 1930 - November 2020
Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Brodnax Williams died on November 2, 2020. She was born March 20, 1930 in Houston, Texas to John R. and Ruth Myatt Brodnax.
She graduated from Lamar H.S. in 1947 and The University of Texas, Austin in 1951. She remained a rabid Longhorn fan and was a loyal lifelong member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Beth began volunteer work in high school and continued throughout her life in both her community and in church. She was an animal lover, enjoyed music, gardening and was an avid reader. She was a member of The Junior League of Dallas, the Dallas Garden and Book clubs. She had many friends, but first and foremost was her dedication to her beloved family.
She was predeceased by husband, Neth Lowe Leachman, Jr. and later by Raymond Aubrey Williams, Jr. She was also predeceased by her beloved daughter, Mary Elizabeth Williams.
She is survived by her children, Raymond A. Williams III and wife, Mary; Holly W. Harris and husband, Lee; Carol W. Arnold and husband, Bill; Ralph C. Williams and wife, Terri Anna; and Robert W. Williams; brother, John R. Brodnax and wife, Vee Ann; fourteen adored grandchildren, Will Arnold, Elizabeth H. Wagner and husband Jeff, Sarah Sampson, Aubrey Arnold, Caroline A. Daoro and husband, Ned; Kathryn Williams, Mitchell Williams, Anna W. Brown and husband, Cary; Julia Arnold, Mary Beth Williams, Patrick Williams, John R. Williams, Robert A. Williams, and Regan Williams; great-grandsons, Easton and Ryan Wagner; great-granddaughter, Grace Brown; and niece, Lisa Bryan and husband, Dennis.
Her greatest desire in life was to leave a legacy of love!
Interment, for family only, will be at All Saints Chapel at the Episcopal School of Dallas.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences”link.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
