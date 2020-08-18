Just one day after reopening for in-class instruction, Kerrville's Our Lady of the Hills College Prep will return to virtual instruction after "health concerns" came to the attention of school administration.
In an email to parents, Principal Therese Schwarz said that the school would return to virtual instruction and athletic practices were canceled for the rest of the week.
Whether or not an OLH tested positive for coronavirus is unclear.
"Please be advised that we have been made aware of, and are monitoring reports, that involve the health and well-being of students," Schwarz said in an email. "We are in communication with their parents who are providing updates as they become available."
The email also urged parents to notify the school if their children have COVID-19 symptoms. The school has about 100 high school students.
