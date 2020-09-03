Gloria June Cory Roeder
August 2020
Gloria June Cory Roeder walked into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on Sunday August 30th at her home in Roswell New Mexico. She was 81years old.
She was born in Pineville Louisiana, her family moved to the Texas Hill Country when she was 7.
Gloria graduated from Tivy High School in the class of 1957 and always said her class was the only one that had a song written about them. For you youngens that don’t know the song, it’s ‘The Class of 57’ sung by the Statler Brother’s. Right after graduation, she met and later married the love of her life, Ruben Roeder. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in November of 2007. Ruben was a builder in Kerrville and the surrounding area for many years. Gloria was able to be a stay at home mom being very active in the P.T.A. at her daughters school. She was also very active in Christian Women’s Club. When they moved to the Turtle Creek area, she was a dispatcher for the Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Dept., active in Sewing Circle and Turtle Creek Community Church where she taught Sunday school.
While living in the country, she had plenty of time to craft so they built a store. Country Sonshine, selling all types of handmade crafts. She loved to crochet and later discovered she had a real talent for painting the wooden toys that Ruben made. They did craft shows all over and one of her favorite memories was selling Noah’s Arks on the Riverwalk in San Antonio in the rain.
After moving into town, she worked at Books to Share and later bought the store. Since one of her favorite relaxing getaways was to curl up with a good book, she thought she’d died and gone to heaven to own her very own bookstore! She became a business owner at the age of 60.
Gloria was blessed to start a new adventure with her daughter Chris, by moving to Roswell. She had a wonderful time with Chris, Arnold, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, and her beloved husband Ruben Roeder. Also brothers Obed Cory Jr, Richard Cory and sister Katherine Dickenson.
Those left to honor and treasure her memory include her daughters: Cindy Guill and husband Steve of Center Point TX, Chris Harst and husband Arnold of Roswell NM. One sister Candy Cade and husband Dudley of Ingram TX. Grandchildren: Jason Guill and wife Lisa of Center Point TX, Ryan Koska and wife Sophia of Katy TX, Kayla Barnard and husband Sterling of Kasilof AK, Courtney Gilkison and husband Anthony of ElPaso TX, and Ashlee Harst of LosLunas NM. She also leaves many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews that will miss her very much.
Services are under the care of Ballard Funeral Home, 910 South Main St. Roswell, New Mexico.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday September 5th at 2:00P.M. at Church on the Move located at
901 West Brasher Roswell New Mexico.
The family wishes to express their extreme appreciation to Encompass Hospice and their wonderful staff. Thank you for your loving care of Gloria in her time of need. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Salvation Army.
