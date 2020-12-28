A Monday-morning crash just outside of Kerrville left a 56-year-old Bandera man dead and three people injured.
Due to an extended period with no precipitation, Monday’s light rain combined with a layer of accumulated grease, grime and dust to create an almost “black ice” layer on some portions of roadways, indicated Corporal James Salaz, a state trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety. This is what is believed to have caused the driver of a southbound Ford pickup on Texas 173 to lose control and veer into oncoming traffic at about 7 a.m. Monday.
The driver of the Ford, a 48-year-old Kerrville man, tried to recover but was unable to before a collision with a northbound Chevy pickup, Salaz said.
The collision, which was almost head-on, left the driver of the Chevy pickup dead on scene. Passengers of the two vehicles — a San Antonio man in the Chevy and a Medina man in the Ford — were taken to hospitals in San Antonio and were both in stable condition as of 6 p.m. Monday.
The Kerrville man sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and was treated at Peterson Regional Medical Center and released, Salaz said.
Several wrecks in Kerr County on Sept. 2 were attributed to the same road phenomenon. It's advised that people give themselves a few extra minutes to commute on such days and travel at a reduced speed in rainy conditions, according to Salaz and others.
