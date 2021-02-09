The county had $2.9 million more in revenues than expenses last fiscal year, commissioners learned Monday.
Kerr County Auditor Tanya Shelton gave the good news to commissioners during their regular meeting. A budget deficit had originally been expected.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is the main reason the county experienced a net surplus for the year ended Sept. 30, 2020,” Shelton told The Kerrville Daily Times in a written statement on Monday. “On the revenue side, the county received a grant from the Texas Department of Emergency Management which was not anticipated during the budget process. Kerr County citizens shopping locally and online led to an increase in sales tax receipts.”
Additionally, with the court system temporarily closed due to COVID-19 infection-prevention measures implemented by state and local officials, expenditures for housing jail inmates and court-appointed attorneys were not as high as originally anticipated, she noted.
The surplus monies will go into the county’s fund balance, Shelton stated.
In this year’s budget, which covers the period of Oct. 1, 2020-Sept. 30, 2021, beginning reserves were budgeted at $12,007,052, revenue at $41,668,700 and expenses at $42,658,530.
“The county’s goal is to maintain 25% of expenditures, or three months expenditures, in fund balance,” Shelton stated. “The additional surplus increases the percentage to approximately 44%, or five months of expenditures in fund balance, providing additional stabilization during a pandemic when unforeseen expenditures could arise.”
