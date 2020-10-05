A San Antonio man was jailed on suspicion of assaulting a pregnant woman in Kerrville.
Police arrested Martin Jay Kennedy on Oct. 5 and accused him of the assault, which is a felony punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine in Texas.
Kenndy's bond hadn't been set as of the afternoon of Oct. 5, according to county records.
