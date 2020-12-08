A 21-year-old Kerrville man has been jailed following a grand jury’s determination that he should be charged with six felony counts of firearm theft.
Hilario Villa Jr. was arrested Dec. 6 by a KPD officer on warrants issued following the six-count indictment, which accuses Villa of committing five firearm thefts on June 27, one on Feb. 22 and another on Feb. 28. Jail records show he was released Dec. 7 on bond totalling $50,000. He has an arraignment date set for Jan. 4.
According to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman, stolen firearms were recovered from Villa’s residence on West Jefferson Street following “an extensive investigation” that began on June 27, when KPD officers responded to reports of six vehicle burglaries believed to have taken place between about 5 p.m. June 26 and 7 a.m. June 27. All the vehicles had been left unlocked, Lamb said.
Villa was arrested July 2 and released on bond the next day. It’s typical for felony defendants to be arrested twice in a given case; once when they’re first accused by law enforcement, and again if prosecutors decide to file charges.
Although vehicle burglary is a misdemeanor typically punishable by as much as a year in the county jail and a $4,000 fine in Texas, theft of a firearm is a felony punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine, so prosecutors apparently sought the more severe charges.
It’s common for vehicle burglaries to involve unlocked doors and valuables left inside — a situation police discourage.
"All area residents are urged to remove valuables, especially firearms, from their vehicles overnight, and to lock their cars, even when parking in their driveways,” Lamb said in a previous email.
