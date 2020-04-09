While officials in Kerrville said they plan to keep Scott Schreiner Golf Course open, apparently Gov. Greg Abbott told local officials across Texas the courses are not essential businesses, and should be closed.
On Thursday, The Fort Worth Star Telegram reported that Abbott's spokesperson John Wittman confirmed that Abbott said golf course are non essential. That decision came from a conference call on Tuesday with local officials across the state.
During a Thursday morning community update, Kerrville officials, including Mayor Bill Blackburn and City Manager Mark McDaniel, said the course would remain open, but with restrictions to meet social distancing requirements mandated Abbott's executive orders.
Kerrville decided Thursday to close its four large parks to discourage group gatherings, but will still allow access to various trails, including the popular River Trail.
However, there still seems to be mass confusion among local leaders across the state. Golf courses were closed in Waco and Galveston, but in San Antonio the courses will be open to walkers.
Even in Fort Worth there seems to be different interpretations, according to the Star-Telegram.
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley told the newspaper that as long as proper social distancing guidelines are followed they can remain open based on the fact that golf is an essential outdoor activity, like running or bicycling.
Whitley said the county came to that decision based on the advice of attorneys from the Attorney General’s Office who helped review the county’s local stay-at-home order after Abbott’s statewide order was issued.
A lot of the confusion stems from Abbott's order about physical activity and access to "visiting parks, hunting or fishing, or engaging in physical activity like jogging or bicycling, so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and to minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household."
Abbott also provided local officials leeway with their decision making in his executive order.
"I hereby suspend Sections 418.1015(b) and 418.108 of the Texas Government Code, Chapter 81, Subchapter E of the Texas Health and Safety Code, and any other relevant statutes, to the extent necessary to ensure that local officials do not impose restrictions inconsistent with this executive order, provided that local officials may enforce this executive order as well as local restrictions that are consistent with this executive order."
• The pro shop has restricted access and staff are encouraging social distancing. Groups play with four or less.
• Fewer tee times are available, and tee times have been adjusted from 10 minutes apart to 15 minutes.
• Tournaments have been cancelled.
• Rakes have been removed from all bunkers.
• Water coolers have been removed.
• Range balls purchased in the pro shop are set out on the practice tee.
• Golf carts are sanitized daily and between usage.
• Golf carts are restricted to single riders (except families from the same household).
• Debit and credit cards strongly encouraged to limit cash transactions.
Kerrville officials said the city's other two courses at Riverhill and Commanche Trace are open only to members of those courses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.